This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 1-7 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for DeTar Health and Fitness Victoria Rehab, 4204 N. Laurent St., $250,000.
- Patrick Christensen, with Horizon Retail Construction, permit for Verizon Wireless, 8706 N. Navarro St., $144,992.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for David Hassinger, with Kyrish Truck Center, 2605 Port Lavaca Drive, $269,000.
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home Investments, permit for Platinum Investments, The Oaks Apartments, 305 Westwood Drive, A-H, $18,798.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for In The Skin, 1308 N. Main St., $49,000.
- Duc Pham, with Rose Nail Salon, 5216 N. Navarro St., $15,000.
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Dunhill Partners, 5217 N. Navarro St., $47,600.
Residential
- Carmen Navedo, with Cor Construction, permit for Pomposa Calbillo, 1803 Goldman St.
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for Edna Delgado, 1805 E. Poplar Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Guillermo Rodriguez, 2701 Leary Lane, 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.