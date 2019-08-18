This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Casey Roth, with Roth Construction, Inc., permit for Brianne Dlugosh, with 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., $200,000.
- Stephanie Carroll, with Elite Retail Services, Inc., permit for Victoria Mall, with Hull Property Group, 7800 N. Navarro St. 376 and 379, $549,421.93.
Residential
- Carmen Navedo, with Core Construction, permit for Nina Fuentes-Lopez, 1106 E. Airline Road.
- Carmen Navedo, with Core Construction, permit for Joe and Mary Chapa, 2903 Mayfair Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
