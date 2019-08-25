This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Lance Green, permit for Friendship Bible Church, 408 W. Constitution St., $38,500
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home, 301 Westwood Drive, A-H, $17,543
- Dante Garza, with D.H.G. Properties, 1007 E. North St., $5,000.
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Travis Fromme, with Zarsky Lumber Co. Inc., 1005 N. Cameron St., $20,000
- Justin Coleman, with ECR Construction, permit for Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St., $68,000
Residential
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for Al Canchola, 2909 Cypress St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Violeta Hinojosa, 3608 Callis St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Ramon Acosta, 2808 Robin Lane
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Sulema Ramirez, 4209 Hanselman Road
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Carlos Rosas, 803 E. Virginia St.
