This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 1-7 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Carl Byars, with Byars Construction, permit for Mark Kutzer, with Kutzer Farmers Insurance Agency, 1909 E. Red River St., $40,000
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Old Victoria Self Storage, 502 N. Wheeler St., $363,000
Residential
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Richard Rubio, 2313 Plainview St.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Audrey Cook, 3507 Callis St.
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Silvia Sanchez, 908 S. Main St.
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Johnny Robles, 1002 E. Murray St.
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Maria Sanchez, 2209 Depot St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.