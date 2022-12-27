This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Thomas Nguyen, Mekong Enterprises Corp, permit for Tuan Tran, Luxy Nail & Spa, 7905 N. Navarro St. No. 500, alterations, $45,000.
- Joshua Coates, Hargrove Roofing LLC, permit for Lone Tree Shipping Center, 2215 Lone Tree Road, reroofing, $532,500.
Residential
- James Turner, James W. Turner Construction Ltd., permit for Sophia Alamillo, 3103 Meadowlane St.
Manufactured Homes
There were no manufactured home placements reported for this week.