This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial 

  • Thomas Nguyen, Mekong Enterprises Corp, permit for Tuan Tran, Luxy Nail & Spa, 7905 N. Navarro St. No. 500, alterations, $45,000.
  • Joshua Coates, Hargrove Roofing LLC, permit for Lone Tree Shipping Center, 2215 Lone Tree Road, reroofing, $532,500.

Residential

  • James Turner, James W. Turner Construction Ltd., permit for Sophia Alamillo, 3103 Meadowlane St. 

Manufactured Homes

There were no manufactured home placements reported for this week.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

