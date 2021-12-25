This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Joe Madera, with Superior Carports, permit for Dan Gorfido, with Victoria Builder Supply, 5301 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $9,810.
- Luis Casas, with The Casas Group, permit for High Point Capital Group, 6320 N. Navarro St., Suite B, $30,800.
- Matthew Mabie, with Knoebel Construction, Inc., permit for Brett Paul, with Victoria Equity Group, 8405 N. Navarro St., $250,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Vera Brown, 1503 Alvin St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 209 Flint Rock Court.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Bartola Balcazar, 2318 Mumphord St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.