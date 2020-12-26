This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Curtis Wood, with Powerhouse Retail Services, LLC, permit for WalMart Stores Inc. 9002 N. Navarro St., $200,000.
Residential
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Mary Garcia, 2902 Mayfair Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, LLC, 107 Pienza Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Marisa Ovalle, 102 N. Ben Wilson St.
