This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Guadalupe Gomez, with SolidBuilt Construction permit for Anil Sharma, with Beverage Wall, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., $18,000.
- Alfredo Salazar, with Salazar Services, permit for Rafael Hernandez, 3801 Port Lavaca Drive, $9,500.
- Rick Castellanos, with Advanced Renovations, permit for Jaymari Velasco, with Acute Dialysis, 1904 N. Navarro St., $35,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Jessie Garza, 108 N. Depot St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Herlinda Lara, 3207 E. Juan Linn St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.