This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 23-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, LLC, permit for Joyce Reyes, 1604 Mesquite Lane.
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, LLC, 502 Town Hall Lane.
- Adrian Valdez, with JW Turner Construction, permit for George and Diana Cano, 2908 E. Rio Grande St.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Norma and Jose Perez, 110 Avant Garde Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
