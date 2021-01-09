This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 30 — Jan. 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, permit for The Villas, 313316 Vista Alta St., $41,257.
- Robert Creager, with Creager Bros. Concrete Contractors Inc., permit for Donna Justis, 1817 N. Navarro St., $1,500.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Jamil Sundas, with Startex Enterprises Inc., 5903 Houston Highway, $14,200.
- Victor Sepeda, with VAS Contracting, permit for Servpro, 2504 E. Rio Grande St., $40,022.
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Larry Villa, 2901 Hanselka St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
