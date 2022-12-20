This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Christian Sevillano, CPD Construction, permit for David Pfenninger, Advanced Vision Care, 2710 E. Airline Road, $500,000.
  • Preston Wilson, CMC Construction, permit for John McNeill, Twin Fountains Properties, 8206 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $477,980.
  • Colton Parnes, Parnes Construction, permit for South Texas Blood and Tissue Donation Center, 6106 N. Navarro St Ste 500, $222,700.

Residential

  • Matt Alvarez, JW Turner Construction, permit for Raspin Luna, 810 Raab Road.

Manufactured Homes

There were no manufactured home placements reported for this week.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

