This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Christian Sevillano, CPD Construction, permit for David Pfenninger, Advanced Vision Care, 2710 E. Airline Road, $500,000.
- Preston Wilson, CMC Construction, permit for John McNeill, Twin Fountains Properties, 8206 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $477,980.
- Colton Parnes, Parnes Construction, permit for South Texas Blood and Tissue Donation Center, 6106 N. Navarro St Ste 500, $222,700.
Residential
- Matt Alvarez, JW Turner Construction, permit for Raspin Luna, 810 Raab Road.
Manufactured Homes
There were no manufactured home placements reported for this week.