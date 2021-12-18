This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Javier Martinez, with Clegg Industries, permit for Caterpillar Inc., 7300 Lone Tree Road, Z, $40,400.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 2600 Seguin Ave.
- Fox Home Builders, 2004 Seguin Ave.
- Fox Home Builders, 104 Alysheba
- Fox Home Builders, 106 Alysheba
- Fox Home Builders, 2001 Seguin Ave.
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Trancito Garcia, 2705 Meadowlark St.
- Fox Home Builders, 101 Forego
- Fox Home Builders, 108 Alysheba
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, 803 E. Convent St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Esther Soliz, 1207 Fillmore Ave.
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Dan Willis, 707 Blyth Road
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Cassandra Coleman, 103 Tern Court Drive
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 420 Villaggio Circle
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 608 S. DeLeon St.
Manufactured Homes
No permits issued.
