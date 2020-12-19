This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 9-15 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jeffery Kolodziejczyk, with Performance Fabricators, Inc., permit for Brandon Webb, with Smoothies by New Life Nutrition LLC, dba Health Bar, 1404 E. Red River St., $30,000.
- Jason Bryant, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for KPG Commercial, 101 W. Goodwin St., Suite 400, $44,600.
- Steven Hesch, with IE2 Construction Inc., permit for Sam Rossman, with United Surgical Partners International, 6404 Nursery Drive, Suite 300, $2,500,000.
Residential
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, Inc., 509 Glenmore St.
- Jayson Moore, with JW Moore Construction, permit for Will Wheeler, 4201 N. Vine St.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Julie Trinh, 2703 Cardinal St.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Kimberly Castillo, 3108 Swan Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.