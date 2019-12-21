This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Dec. 12 to 18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, LLC, permit for The Villas, 201-204 Costa Del Oro Drive, Building M, $41,257
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, LLC, permit for The Villas, 301-308 Costa Del Oro Drive, Buildin
- g I, $48,573
- Bulmaro Martinez, with American Pro Build, LLC, permit for The Villas, 313-320 Costa Del Oro Drive, Building J, $48,573
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Shenexiu (Cindy) He, 105 Avalon Drive
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Debra Drost, 4905 Lilac Lane
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Agustin Vasquez, 1006 Alcoa Avenue
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, Ltd., 332 Brushy Creek
Manufactured Homes
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, 3007 Circle St., No. 16
