This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 26 — March 3 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Kirby Garza, with Laurent Tower, permit for Sara Vela, with Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., $7,500.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for Dr. Mark Basancon, with Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, 3804 Houston Highway, $124,000.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, permit for Hardik Patel, with 5 Points Stop, $277,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Jesse Reyes, 2103 N. Louis St.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, 1003 Westwood Drive.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater, permit for Ramona Partida, 1106 E. Commercial St.
Manufactured Homes
- Chip Hartsfield, with Camelot Place, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 78.
