This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 10-23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, permit for Brian Ferguson, with Fergmar Enterprises, 4802 N. Navarro St., $600,000.
- Kempton Batia, with Blackline Corporation, permit for CSL Plasma Center, 3613, N. Navarro St., $1,700,000.
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Marcelino and Josefa Espindiola, 1614 Sycamore St.
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Guadalupe Cano, 2004 Center St.
James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Jose Luis and Maria Cabrera, 3808 Willie St.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Juan Gaona, 203 Lariat Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
