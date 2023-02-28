This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for D-Bat Victoria, Ben Streiff, BPEC Enterprise, 2764 Salem Road, $223,000.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, permit for Fox Homes, 208 Alysheba Drive.
- Brian Ferguson with Kimberlite Homes, permit for 106 Beacon Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.