This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for D-Bat Victoria, Ben Streiff, BPEC Enterprise, 2764 Salem Road, $223,000.

Residential

  • Fox Home Builders, permit for Fox Homes, 208 Alysheba Drive.
  • Brian Ferguson with Kimberlite Homes, permit for 106 Beacon Lane.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

