This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for New First National Bank, 10301 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, $16,000
- Mario Carbajal, with J.F.K., permit for Timothy Glenn, with Golden Corral, 5102 N. Navarro St., $400,000
- Ricky Kelly, with Watermill Express, permit for Ronnie Hyak, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, $20,000
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Isabella Gonzalez, 3402 Lone Tree Road
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
