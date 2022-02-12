This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Darren Royalty, with Royalty Companies of Indiana, permit for Robert Turrentine, with O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 1007 E. Rio Grande St., $134,220
- Jimmy Ramirez, with Brothers Remodeling, permit for Tamitha Chrisman, with Tamitha Chrisman DBA Quality Property Management, 1107 1109 E. Warren Avenue, $2,800
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing & Sheet Metal LLC, permit for Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 1902 Lawndale Avenue, A D, $16,000
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Eloisa Portillo, 2410 Mumphord St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 208 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 212 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 217 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 219 Flint Rock Court
- Fox Home Builders, 210 Alysheba Drive
- Fox Home Builders, 102 Forego Court
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
