This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
CommercialSteve Covey, with S. Covey Enterprises, permit for Chick-fil-A drive-thru expansion, 6104 N. Navarro St, $500,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential, permit for 111 Chisholm Trail.
- Fox Homes, Fox Home Builders, permit for 214 Alysheba Drive.
- Fox Homes, Fox home Builders, permit for 220 Alysheba Drive.
Manufactured HomesJose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Joel DeLaGarza, 108 N. Mantz St.