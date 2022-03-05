This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 23 — March 1 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Sean Dalle, with Datum Commercial Contracting, permit for Michael Dobrynio, with Planet Fitness, 5206 N. Navarro St., No. 200, $26,785.
- Brian Webster, with Skiles Group, permit for Bernard Legar, with DeTar Health Systems, 601 E. San Antonio St., $6,430,000.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Gary Breech, with State Farm Insurance, 903 Sam Houston Drive, $48,500.
- James Rhyne, with Rhyne Property Management Construction, permit for Torin Bales, 2201 N. Laurent St., AB, $40,000.
- Richard Cavazos, with Cavazos Custom Remodeling, permit for Manuel Luna, with JC Luna Investments, 3308 N. Navarro St., $20,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Elizabeth Sanchez, 2305 E. Trinity St.
- Jayson Moore, with JW Moore
- Construction, permit for Richard and Elizabeth Ruiz, 4607 Morris Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- David Medina, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 1204 S. Laurent St., No. 42.
