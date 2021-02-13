This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 3-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Marcus DeFosset with Stalwart Contracting permit for Dr. Muhamad Almouie, with Almouie Pediatrics, 7002 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, $400,000.
- Buck Dabney, with Dabney Construction Co. Inc., permit for 50, 2001 N. Navarro St., $1,945.
- Cody Riedel, with Noble Texas Builders, permit for Dale Carse, with H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., $48,500.
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing and Sheet Metal, permit for Pearl Garcia, with Victoria’s Platinum Properties, 611 Sherwood Drive A-H, $42,650.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Miguel Cantu, 3007 Cherry St.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction permit for Margarito Chacon, 2807 Putney St.
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Maria Rojas, 3007 Catalpa St.
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Roger Warnock, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 16.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Rosa Castillo, 2501 Loan Tree Road, No. 40.
- Joe Canales, with 181 South Homes, permit for Joaquin Gonzales, 804 E. Park Ave., $32,640.
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Brian Garley, 1706 N. Cameron St., $90,909.93.
