This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Feb. 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home Investments, 13102 N. Navarro St., $18,000.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Jon R. New Heritage Trust, 7104 N. Navarro, D, $80,000.
Residential
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Sherry Burns, 3010 Greenwood Drive.
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Becky Ramirez, 606 S. Cameron St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 107 Terravista Ranch
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Blanca Perez, 810 E. Park Ave.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 109 Chisholm Trail.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Tony and Erica Nava, 504 Joplin St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
