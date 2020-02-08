This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Cort Padon, with Stolz St. of Victoria, permit for Stolz Street Self Storage, 2001 Stolz St., $250,000.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Nichole Spretz, with Tidal Power Services, 1806 N. Delmar Drive, $640,000.
- Jason Mikeska, with Mikeska Construction Services, Inc., permit for Jason and Nickie Mikeska, with Maximum Real Property Investment Group, 610 W. Brazos St. 1-4, $6,000.
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for Kenneth and Eveline Bethune, with Bethune Holdings, 201 S. Main St., A-G, $35,000.
Residential
- Sandra Herrera, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Katherine Anzaldua, 3612 N. Main St.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 106 Lucca Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 105 Andrea Court.
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Nighel Tones, 2308 Tibiletti Drive, $43,000.
- Wenceslao Gutierrez, 1508 Bowie Drive, $18,500.
- BJ Davis, with BJ Davis Construction, 106 Wood Bridge, $258,390.
- Brad Blanton, with Blanton Builders, permit for Dennis Hewitt, 207 Leisure Lane, $2,750,000.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
