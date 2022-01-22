This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Lynn Jones, with P&L Construction, permit for Mark and Debbie Schoener, with A+ Kidz Care, 7009 N. Navarro St., $2,000
- Samuel Struthers, with Crest Exteriors, permit for Silvermine Apartments, BW Silvermine, 6803 N. Navarro St., Building 1, $80,000
- Matt, Mark and Bob Alvarez, with A&A Constructors, Inc., permit for Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., $1,522,921
- Luis Ramirez, with Ramirez Construction, permit for Victoria’s Café, 3405 U.S.59, $1,400
Residential
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Alfonso Garcia, 1206 Oak St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 218 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 216 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 214 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 221 Flint Rock Court
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 201 Flint Rock Court
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Leticia Villareal, 2607 Mumphord St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
