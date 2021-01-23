This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 13-19 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Wes Robinson, with Weaver and Jacobs Constructors Inc., permit for Community Food Bank, 801 S. Laurent St., $1,500,000.
- Dean Sahualia, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Kemp Property Group, 101 W. Goodwin St., Suite 1000, $10,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction permit for Domitila Suniga, 806 E. Forrest St.
- Fox Homes Builders, 114 Alydar Drive.
- Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes 408A W. Crestwood Drive.
- Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes 408B W. Crestwood Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages, Inc., permit for Sabrina Flores, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 73.
