This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 18-24 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Kenneth Sword with Sword Construction, permit for Will Holbrook, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Murdoch’s Interior, 7508 N. Navarro St., $1,579.040.
- Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, permit for The Strip on Broadmoor (Permanent Make Up) 104 Broadmoor Road, Suite 300, $29,875.
Residential
- No permits issued for new construction.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.