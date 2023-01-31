This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 18-24 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Kenneth Sword with Sword Construction, permit for Will Holbrook, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Murdoch’s Interior, 7508 N. Navarro St., $1,579.040.
  • Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, permit for The Strip on Broadmoor (Permanent Make Up) 104 Broadmoor Road, Suite 300, $29,875.

Residential

  • No permits issued for new construction.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

