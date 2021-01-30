This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 20-26 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Andrew Peceimer, with Victoria Place Apartments, 701 E. Airline Road, $3,450.
- Vu Le, with Vu Le Construction, permit for Ou Tang with Shipley’s Donuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., $80,000.
- Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, 104 Broadmoor St.,200-400, $125,000.
- Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Services, 104 Broadmoor St., 500-800, $125,000.
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing and Sheet Metal, permit for Elite Family, 609 Sherwood Drive, A-H, $42,650.
Residential
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, permit for Jeff and Melissa Slusher, 411 Town Hall Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Josue De Leon, 901 Loma Vista Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.