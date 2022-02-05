This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 26-Feb. 1 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Albert Alvarez, permit for Taylor Knight, with Mattress Depot, 6602 N. Navarro St., $4,900.
- Andrew Jacob, with Diamond J Building LLC, permit for Tommy Taylor, with Atzenhoffer, 3211 N. Navarro St., $39,375.
- Mike Herbold, with Herbold Homes, permit for Perpetual Home Help, 506 E. Juan Linn St., $100,000.
- Juan and Norma Sanchez, with All Construction and Roofing, permit for San Bear Creek, LLC, with Creekstone Apartments, 5609 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 25, $10,000.
- Brent Gohmert, with Gohmert Construction, permit for Torin Bales, with Torin Bales, 2201 N. Laurent St., AC, $70,000.
- Yanfei Want, with Sheng Yang Inc., permit for Yanfei Wang, with Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, $50,000.
Residential
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX LLC, 3606B N. Vine St.
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX LLC, 3608B N. Vine St.
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX LLC, 3608A N. Vine St.
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX LLC, 3606A N. Vine St.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Martin and Elisa Garcia, 3815 Callis St.
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Eldin Melendez, 2003 Wayside Drive, No. 2006.
