This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 27-Feb. 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jaime Solis, with Solid Built Construction Inc., permit for Grumpy’s Meatzzeria, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, $800.
- James Valdivia, with Sailfin Properties, 1006 N. Navarro St., 1-4, $60,000.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., 4808 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $580,000.
- Randal Williams, with ARP Contract Services, permit for Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., $39,995.
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing & Sheet Metal, permit for Platinum Properties, LLC, 607 Sherwood Drive, A-H, $42,650.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, LLC, 3113 Lenora Drive.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 410 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 420 Brushy Creek.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Debra Weaver, 4710 Will Heard Road.
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Katia Posadas, 2101 Wayside Drive, A.
