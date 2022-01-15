This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Fred Elias, with Fehrs Metal Building Construction, permit for Sam Toliver, 6204 U.S. 59 N, $2,959,333.
- Kevin Koenig Construction Services, permit for Alliance Realty Service High Impact Properties TX, 8902 N. Navarro St., 400, $19,000
Residential
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 116 Myra Lane
Manufactured Homes
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for Gerardo Moreno, 1206 N. Jecker St
- Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobile Homes, permit for Kenneth Kutach, 4507 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 7
