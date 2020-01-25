This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 16 to 22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba NTEX Construction, permit for Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanly St., $6,700
- Carlos Garcia III, with USA Foundation Repair, permit for Joel Mendez, with BCFS Education Services, 1104 E. Trinity St., $39,400
- Lance Thompson, with LTD Construction and Roofing, permit for Carroll Carter, 3109 E. Mockingbird Lane, $7,800
Residential
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Edward Sr. and Senaida Orta, 2201 E. Sabine St.
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 706 Glenmore St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 101 Dripping Spring
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 103 Dripping Spring
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
