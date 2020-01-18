This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 9- to 15 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3701 E. Forrest St., $48,000
- Eric Whitehead, with U.S. Industries Group, permit for Segundo Etapoe, with CBD American Shaman, 3803 Houston Highway, No. 500, $45,000
Residential
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Larry and Maria Pena, 708 Raab Avenue
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
