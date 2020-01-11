This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Jan. 2 to 8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dan Fox, permit for Leroy and Debra Cantu, 1702 E. Juan Linn St., $20,176
- David Meberg, with R and M Construction, Inc., permit for Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., $114,176
- Wes Robinson, with Weaver and Jacobs Constructors, Inc., permit for Victoria County, 115 N. Bridge St., $300,000
Residential
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Mary Torres, 803 E. South St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Inez Guerra, 1601 E. Mistletoe Ave.
- Roger McClamery, with Core Construction, permit for Nancy Rinehart, 504 E. Third St.
- Fox Home Builders, 207 Alydar Drive
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Julian Medellin, 2808 Price St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.