This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 13-19 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for Lauger Family Enterprises, 4806 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Suite 600, $250,000.
- Keith Matheny, with EasTex Tower, permit for Bill Reynolds, with Sparklight, 3905 Halsey St., $45,000.
- Randal Williams, with ARP Contract Services, permit for Jayme Flanagan, with Stonebrook Apartments, 2406 E. Mockingbird Lane, $172,400.
- Alfonso Perez, with AAP All Roofing, permit for Jesse Wolff, 1801 Lawndale Ave, B, $12,000.
Residential
No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
Randall Bird, with Tres City Power, 1301 Willow St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.