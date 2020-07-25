This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Bill Hickey, with Watson Ag Service, permit for Arnold Oil Co., 3306 N. Delmar Drive, $162,030.
  • Travis Costello, with Helping Hands Handyman & Renovations, permit for Marc Hinijosa, with Boys & Girls Club of Victoria, 202 Hopkins St., $16,800.

Residential

  • April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 118 Myra Lane.
  • Kenneth Bunton with Mission Custom Homes, 409 Glenmore St.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 422 Villaggio Circle.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 424 Villaggio Circle.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 412 Brushy Creek.
  • Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Nighel Tones, 2308 Tibiletti Drive, $43,000.
  • Wenceslao Gutierrez, 1508 Bowie Drive, $18,500.
  • BJ Davis, with BJ Davis Construction, 106 Wood Bridge, $258,390.
  • Brad Blanton, with Blanton Builders, permit for Dennis Hewitt, 207 Leisure Lane, $2,750,000.

Manufactured Homes

  • John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, permit for Brandy Baugh, 3007 Circle St., 4.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

