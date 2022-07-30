This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 20-26 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Robert Garza, 1319 S.W. Moody St., Unit A, $25,000.
- Russell Lassmann, with RL Dream Homes & Construction, permit for Les Cole, with Life Pointe Church, 8150 Nursery Drive, $360,000.
Residential
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 216 Alysheba.
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 103 Myra Lane.
Manufactured Homes
No permits issued.
