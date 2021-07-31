This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Kirby Garza, with Laurent Tower, permit for Bill Wendlandt, with 120MP, 120 S. Main St., Suite 110, $15,000.
- Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., $1,000,000.
Residential
- Jason Garvel, permit for Kellie and Tim, 611 Perth Road.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 103 Lucca Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Devona Usery, 1108 Cervantez St.
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Ignacio Perez, 103 Antelope Circle.
