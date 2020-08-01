This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Domiciano Aldape, 1305 N. Navarro St., $2,000.
Residential
- Wade Thomas, with United Built Homes, permit for Marina Martinez, 304 N. West St. N
Manufactured Homes
- Jacob Ricossa, with A-1 Homes Victoria, permit for Phe Thi Chau and Minh Viet Pham, 2601 Leary Lane, No. 33
