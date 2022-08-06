This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 27 - Aug. 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Antonio Perez, with AP Roofing, permit for Platinum Investments, with Platinum Homes Investments, 2102 N. Ben Wilson St., $11,775.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, Inc., permit for Lauger Family Enterprises, 4806 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Suite 100, $250,000.
Residential
- Laura Rodriguez, with Alto Vista Properties, 110 Missy Lane.
- Jason Garvel, with Jasper Homes, 508 Windy Way Drive.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater, permit for Manuel Reyna, 1608 N. East St.
Manufactured Homes
- Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobile Homes, permit for Jose Antonio Ramirez, 703 E. Red River St.
