This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 28 — Aug. 3 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Overland Group, 105 Monterrey Drive, $600,000
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Patricia Espindola, 1514 E. Stayton Avenue
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Josephine Flores, 1304 Virginia Ave.
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3513 Hanselman Road
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3601 Hanselman Road
- Kenneth Bunton, with Mission Custom Homes, 107 Luke Court
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, permit for Donald Herrera, 506 E. Santa Rosa St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, permit for Gloria Hill, 704 S. Vine St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 111 Silver Spur
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 109 Silver Spur
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 110 Silver Spur
Manufactured Homes
- Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Austin Tarleton, with Titan Factory Direct Homes, Inc., 103 Delmar, No. 206
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Jeremy Pena, 2204 E. North St., No. 23
