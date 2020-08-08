This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 29-Aug. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Allan Sklar, with Golden Crescent Construction, permit for Charles Fisher, with Fishers Auto Sales, 1302 Sam Houston Drive, $90,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 408 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 418 Brushy Creek.
- Fox Home Builders, 202 Alydar Drive.
- Fox Home Builders, 206 Alydar Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
