This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for DeTar Health Care Systems, 506 E. San Antonio St., $300,000.
- Joe Ellis, with Kinetic Builders Corp., permit for Jordan Sorensen, Crumbl Cookie, 8806 N. Navarro St, $300,000.
- Craig Lauger, Lauger Companies, permit for City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department, 101 N. Main St., $4,572,502.
- Jerry Hollis, with Harco Services, permit for Kenny Allison, Murphy USA Convenient Store and Fuel Canopy, 3407 N. Delmar Drive, $2,000,000.
- Blake Belisie, with Belisie Construction, permit for Trisha Wulffrare Hospitality International, Longhorn Steakhouse, 7306 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $2,000,000.
Residential
Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Denise Spears,3004 Flamingo Drive.Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.