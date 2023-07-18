This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies, permit for DeTar Health Care Systems, 506 E. San Antonio St., $300,000.
  • Joe Ellis, with Kinetic Builders Corp., permit for Jordan Sorensen, Crumbl Cookie, 8806 N. Navarro St, $300,000.
  • Craig Lauger, Lauger Companies, permit for City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department, 101 N. Main St., $4,572,502.
  •  Jerry Hollis, with Harco Services, permit for Kenny Allison, Murphy USA Convenient Store and Fuel Canopy, 3407 N. Delmar Drive, $2,000,000.
  • Blake Belisie, with Belisie Construction, permit for Trisha Wulffrare Hospitality International, Longhorn Steakhouse, 7306 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $2,000,000.

Residential

  • Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Denise Spears,3004 Flamingo Drive.

    Manufactured Homes
  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

Tags