This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 5-12 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Bob Alvarez, with A&A Constructors Inc., permit for Victoria College, 207 N. Liberty St., $367,000.
- Blain Carman with Blain Carman Construction, permit for Robert Koudelka, with Victoria Housing Authority, 4001 Halsey St., $49,000.
- Arthur Figueroa, permit for Vista Del Sol, 212 Sam Houston Drive, No. 125, $1,250.
- Larry Sanders, with LDS Builders, permit for Tierra Linda Investments, 4611 E. Airline Road, No. 203, $15,000.
- Casey Roth, with Roth Construction, permit for Julie McClellen, with Sweet As Can Be Bakery, 213 S. Main St., $150,000.
- Alan Johnson, with Alan Johnson Construction, permit for Beth Spiller, with Grapevine Cafe, 6404 Nursery Drive, No. 103, $120,000.
Residential
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3505 Hanselman Road.
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3507 Hanselman Road.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Maria Lerma, 105 Willard St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 203 Flint Rock Court.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Juan Verastegui, 2108 Pleasant Green Drive.
- Roger Whitley, with Rodney’s Mobile Home Service, permit for Bryant Fitts, with El Campo Mobile Home Park, 2210 E. North St., No. 30.
- Roger Whitley, with Rodney’s Mobile Home Service, permit for Bryant Fitts, with El Campo Mobile Home Park, 2210 E. North St., No. 19.
