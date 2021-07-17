This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jose Vazquez, with Java Remodeling & Construction, permit for Victoria Martinez, with Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., $30,000.
- VTX Enchanted Gardens Contractor, permit for Rick Deyeo, with VTX Enchanted Gardens, 4601 N. Ben Jordan St., 1 Building , $14,976,000.
Residential
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 409 Town Hall Lane.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 102 Terravista Ranch Road
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Armando Maldonado, 1203 Caroline St.
