This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Antonio Castillo, with ACA Construction, permit for Noel Olguin, with Wings Galore, 1002 N. Navarro St., $10,500.
- Gabriel Hoskins, with Cat Daddy’s, 304 E. Mockingbird Lane, $3,800.
- Scott Reynolds, with Catamount Constructors, Inc., permit for Southern Tire Mart, 7605 U.S. 59, $4,000,000.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Chip Hartsfield, with Camelot Place, permit for Richard Covington, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 78.
