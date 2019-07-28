This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 18-24 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Residential
- Michael Tubre, with TKTMJ, permit for Carlos Vega, 2706 Odem St.
- Michael Tubre, with TKTMJ, permit for Irma Sanchez, 3209 Wildwood St.
Commercial
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home Investments, permit for Platinum Investments The Oaks Apartments, 309 Westwood Drive A-F, $19,822.
Manufactured Homes
- Maria Goll, with Trinity General Contracting and Transportation, permit for Jose Alvarez, 205 Circle St.
- John Sytsma, with Alamo Transportation, permit for Esteban and Veronica Cervantes, 1201 Harvey Lane.
- Dylan Lanin, with Palm Harbor Villages, Inc., permit for Kathy Clabough, 2601 Leary Lane, 1.
