This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from July 25 to 31 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Lauger Family Enterprises, with Dairy Treet, 3802 N. Laurent St., $45,000.
- Skip’s Restaurant Equipment, permit for Paul Tristan, with Clean Plate, 1704 E. Airline Road, $2,881.
- Kody Kolar, with TCP, permit for Texas Concrete Partners, 4702 N. Vine St., $110,000.
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3604 E. Juan Linn St., D, $15,500.
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3604 E. Juan Linn St., $15,500.
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3604 E. Juan Linn St., A, $15,500.
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3604 E. Juan Linn St., B, $15,500.
- Christopher Mahan, with Mahan Construction, permit for Michelle Aubin, with La Dominion Apartments, 3604 E. Juan Linn St., C, $15,500.
- Luis Gutierrez, with Guti Electric, permit for Leticia Popp, with Silvermine Apartments, 6803 N. Navarro St., 11 buildings, $10,500.
Residential
- Matt Studer, with Pearl Homes TX, 606 W. Brazos St.
- Miranda Parra, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Irma Rossett, 1605 E. North St.
- Carmen Navedo, with Core Construction, permit for Mickey Kinney, 1507 Loma Vista Avenue.
- Fox Home Builders IV, 201 Alydar Drive.
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for Arnulfo Garcia, 108 Willard St.
- Carmen Navedo, with Core Construction, permit for Ethel Girdy, 1103 Anthony Road.
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Alice Mendoza, 4504 Hyak Avenue.
