This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 1-7 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Tirso Alvarez, 1008 E. Brazos St.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for AJ Thomas, 1113 Sertuche Road.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 110 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 202 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 204 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 206 Alysheba.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Susie Verver, 2808 Arroyo Drive.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 410 Town Hall Lane.
- Randy Malouf, with RM Quality Construction LLC, permit for Candice Molina, 2908 Robin Lane.
- Randy Malouf, with RM Quality Construction LLC, permit for Elida Leos, 1104 Virginia Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
