This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home Investments, 6801 N. Navarro St., Suites A and B, $12,000.
  • Primo Vasquez, with Vasquez Roofing and Carpentry, permit for Jamaica Valdez, with Crestwood Estates, 3602 N. Main St., $4,576.
  • Mitch Cox, with Cox Brothers Roofing, permit for BW Texas Inc., 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., $27,000.
  • Jorge Ochoa, with 8AL Construction, permit for Hard Rock & Partners, 3202 N. Navarro St., No. 700, $40,000.
  • Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Nelson Billups, with Victoria Northcross, 5309 N. Navarro St., $34,600.

Residential

  • Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes, 406A W. Crestwood Drive.
  • Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes, 406B W. Crestwood Drive.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 117 Silver Spur.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 115 Silver Spur.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 113 Silver Spur.
  • Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Jesus Soliz, 111 E. Power Avenue.
  • Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Suzanne Salinas, 1408 Goldman St.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 112 Lucca Drive.

Manufactured Homes

  • Fayette Country Homes, permit for Eva Cruz, 2004 Polk Ave.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

