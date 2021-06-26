This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from June 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brian Ferguson, with Platinum Home Investments, 6801 N. Navarro St., Suites A and B, $12,000.
- Primo Vasquez, with Vasquez Roofing and Carpentry, permit for Jamaica Valdez, with Crestwood Estates, 3602 N. Main St., $4,576.
- Mitch Cox, with Cox Brothers Roofing, permit for BW Texas Inc., 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., $27,000.
- Jorge Ochoa, with 8AL Construction, permit for Hard Rock & Partners, 3202 N. Navarro St., No. 700, $40,000.
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Nelson Billups, with Victoria Northcross, 5309 N. Navarro St., $34,600.
Residential
- Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes, 406A W. Crestwood Drive.
- Gerard Roux, with Monogram Homes, 406B W. Crestwood Drive.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 117 Silver Spur.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 115 Silver Spur.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 113 Silver Spur.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Jesus Soliz, 111 E. Power Avenue.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Suzanne Salinas, 1408 Goldman St.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 112 Lucca Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Fayette Country Homes, permit for Eva Cruz, 2004 Polk Ave.
